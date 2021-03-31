Godzilla vs Kong Concept Art Makes Mechagodzilla Even More Deadly

✖

One of the "worst kept secrets" of the latest entry in the MonsterVerse was the inclusion of Mechagodzilla in the kaiju war that took place between Godzilla and Kong, and now, new concept art shows an early design for the metal doppelganger that gives the robotic monster a much more deadly appearance. Spawned from the corpse of King Ghidorah in the latest Legendary Pictures film, Mechagodzilla was a big enough threat to bring both the lizard king and the ruler of Skull Island together to fight against a common enemy and put aside their differences.

The future of the MonsterVerse is still up in the air at the moment, though recent rumors have begun to swirl that the director of Godzilla vs. Kong, Adam Wingard, is in discussions to once again return to the world of giant kaiju with a project that many believe holds the title of "Son of Kong". While nothing has been confirmed as of yet, the success of the latest blockbuster, pulling in hundreds of millions of dollars in profits around the world, certainly leads credence to the idea that the MonsterVerse will live on and make more appearances on the silver screen.

Godzilla vs. Kong concept artist, Jared Krichevsky, shared one of the earlier pieces of concept art that brought Mechagodzilla back to life, with a far more "samurai" aesthetic in a bid to make the dark side of Godzilla return to terrify a new generation:

First pass at Mechagodzilla. A little too messy, which is why we got the "No Transformers" note. But I was building on a lot of the language that would go on to my second and final pass. I was trying to channel samurai armor for this one. pic.twitter.com/sMpreC9d0n — Jared Krichevsky (@Monstermash042) April 27, 2021

Godzilla might not have a confirmed return planned for the MonsterVerse as it stands, but it seems as if the giant lizard will once again be fighting a mechanical villain in the form of Jet Jaguar in the upcoming animated series, Godzilla: Singular Point, which will be debuting on Netflix later this year. With the king of the monsters receiving a new look for this original Netflix series, it will be interesting to see if Mechagodzilla also returns for the series.

What do you think of this initial look for Mechagodzilla?