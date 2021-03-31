Godzilla vs Kong Director Teases the MonsterVerse's Future

✖

Godzilla Vs. Kong is set to arrive later this month in both theaters and streaming on HBO Max, acting as the long-awaited titanic tussle between the king of the monsters and the ruler of Skull Island and the director, Adam Wingard, has gone on record as to what the future of Legendary Pictures' "Monster-Verse" might be. Though Godzilla and Kong coming to blows is easily the biggest event of the franchise to date, there are still plenty of monsters from the original Toho series that could use a "Legendary" makeover in North America following Godzilla Vs. Kong.

So far, there has been no news about Legendary's "Monster-Verse" continuing past the battle between Godzilla and Kong that is landing later this month, but in a recent interview, director Adam Wingard gave fans hope regarding the future of the franchise. Though the universe of kaiju hasn't been confirmed to continue following this month's crossover, it's clear that Wingard has some big ideas for the future of the franchise, whether Godzilla is the king of the monsters or if Kong is able to take the crown for himself. With the latest trailers giving us an idea for why the giant ape and lizard are coming to blows, fans are left wondering what other giant monsters will make an appearance.

During the latest IGN Fan Fest, the director of Godzilla Vs. Kong, Adam Wingard, had this to say about the future of Legendary Pictures' "Monster-Verse" following the kaiju battle that is set to be the biggest of the universe so far:

"Who knows what the future holds... if the fan enthusiasm is there, then absolutely, why would we ever end this thing if people want more."

The kaiju that have already made appearances in the franchise include the likes of King Ghidorah, Rodan, Mothra, and of course Kong and Godzilla, and with rumors swirling that Mechagodzilla will make an appearance in Godzilla Vs. Kong, it's clear that the universe of kaiju is continuing to expand with each subsequent film.

Though their future on the big screen is up in the air, Godzilla and Kong will both be receiving anime series on the streaming service of Netflix, proving that there is plenty of interest in following the giant monsters across various mediums.

Via Kaiju News Outlet