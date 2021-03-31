Godzilla vs Kong Runtime Surfaces Online

✖

Godzilla vs Kong is the next big film on the calendar for fans around the world, and it seems like new info is dropping about it by the day. As you may have guessed, new TV spots and trailers are going live every other day, and director Adam Wingard is now starting to speak about the movie more openly. Now, a new report has gone live regarding the film's run time, and it seems like a French outlet has aired out the details.

According to AlloCine, a well-known French website, the run time for Godzilla vs Kong is being reported as one hour and 53 minutes. This means the total run time clocks at 153, so that is a fairly substantial number.

Of course, some fans were expecting the movie to have a juicer run time. The theory amongst most fans labeled the epic as two hours or longer, but that is not the case. Still, this may just work out in our favor. The number one complaint about the MonsterVerse so far has been its pacing. Fans are adamant in their desire for more monster mayhem and less human-on-human drama. A shorter run time may streamline those desires, so we're crossing our fingers for Godzilla vs Kong.

And overall, this run time seems to be the longest of the MonsterVerse yet. Kong: Skull Island clocked in at 118 minutes while Godzilla ended at 123 minutes. Most recently, Godzilla: King of the Monsters hit put at 113, so Godzilla vs Kong looks like it will be the longest here by far. That makes sense given the fact it has two monsters to contend with, so fans will be able to see how this run time is used before too much longer!

