Godzilla vs Kong Squares Up in Epic New Chinese Poster

✖

Godzilla vs Kong plans to be one of the first big blockbusters of the new year, and it has enough action to make it happen. In a matter of weeks, the epic will go live around the world, and fans are eager to see the beloved monsters throw down. And thanks to a new poster, audiences can imagine how fierce their clash will be on the big screen!

Over in China, a brand-new poster went live for Godzilla vs Kong that has fans all stirred up. The piece, which can be found below, shows off Godzilla and Kong as they prepare to battle. The pair are duking it out just offshore from a big city, so you can imagine the chaos that will ensue with this fight.

A new #GodzillaVsKong poster has been released. pic.twitter.com/yliFh2TDZj — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) March 1, 2021

To the left, Godzilla can be found with his claws reaching out to fight. His jaw is wide open in a roar, and Godzilla's skin can be seen glowing as he charges up an atomic blast. As for Kong, the giant ape is seen to the right. He has a fist cocked back to land a big hit on Godzilla, so we can only hope his aim proves true. And whether it helps or not, there is a slew of military choppers and ships ready to aid the battle. It seems Godzilla is taking the brunt of the ammo, so it seems humanity has found itself at odds with the King of the Monsters.

If you have plans to check out Godzilla vs Kong when it goes live, you don't have much longer to wait! The big MonsterVerse sequel plans to hit theaters and HBO Max in North America starting March 31. You can find the film's official synopsis below:

"Legends collide in 'Godzilla vs. Kong' as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance," the synopsis states. "Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans--instigated by unseen forces--is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth."

What do you think of this new poster? Will you be checking out Godzilla vs Kong as soon as it premieres? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.