Godzilla Vs Kong: A History of Kong's Evolution

1933's King Kong (Photo: Radio Pictures) The first appearance of Kong was the film that started it all and remains one of the most popular movies to ever be released, with its stop motion animation and focus on giant monsters wowing audiences during this early era of the silver screen. Kong himself is taken from Skull Island and brought to the United States as little more than an attraction, eventually freeing himself and going on a rampage before he is ultimately brought down by the authorities. Though there was a sequel in Son of Kong released only a few months later, it followed a much smaller progeny of the legendary primate.

1962's King Kong Vs Godzilla (Photo: Toho) Rather than relying on stop motion animation for the majority of the film as the original King Kong movie had done, the kaiju crossover saw Kong depicted by a man wearing a monster costume, testing his strength against the lizard king at the time in Godzilla. Ironically enough, the movie was pitched as "King Kong Vs. Frankenstein", with the role of the creation of Victor Frankenstein shifting to Godzilla. The film had the two monsters at around the same height, though the film makers believed that giving Kong strange abilities like absorbing electricity would even the playing field.

1967's King Kong Escapes (Photo: Toho) Following the success of the previous crossover that saw the giant lizard and ape duel, Toho once again dived into the world of Kong with King Kong Escapes released a few years later. Focusing on a Kong that is once again brought to life via a man wearing an ape suit, the film also introduced a new threat to King Kong in the form of "Mechani-Kong", a double to Godzilla's metallic doppelganger in Mechagodzilla. This would make for the last time that we saw Kong in a Toho Studios production, but far from the last time we saw the giant ape hit the silver screen.

1976's King Kong (Photo: Paramount Pictures) The first full remake, but far from the last, of the original King Kong, the 1976 reboot followed the same structure as the original films in the 1930s, with a number of explorers bringing back Kong to a location that he was far from familiar with. As the story follows the original beat for beat, it wasn't nearly as well received but gave us a new take on the ruler of Skull Island using the far superior special effects of the time.

1986's King Kong Lives (Photo: De Laurentiis Entertainment Group) A direct sequel to the 1976 that landed ten years later, the next chapter in this take on the primate king introduced the idea of Kong raising a family, with the bomb drop that he didn't die during the previous movie. The movie itself sets up a female counterpart for Kong, with the two having a son of their own, but unfortunately, Kong simply could not help but be targeted by the military and is destroyed right as he was able to witness the birth of his offspring.

2005's King Kong (Photo: Universal Pictures) Easily considered to be the best remake of the original 1933 film, Peter Jackson's take on the ruler of Skull Island was easily the slickest looking take on the giant ape that we had seen up to that date. Incorporating some of the biggest names in Hollywood at the time including Naomi Watts, Adrian Brody, and Jack Black, the film told a blockbuster story that painted Kong as an ape that walked and moved like the primates we know rather than typically on his own two feet.

2017's Kong: Skull Island (Photo: Warner Bros Pictures) The movie that gave us our first look at Legendary Pictures' take on the giant ape, the "Monster-Verse" set the stage for Kong to fight against Godzilla by dropping him into the same universe as the world that was already drowning in giant kaiju. The Kong that we see in this first installment was shown in the 1970s, with characters remarking that he still had some serious growing to do, with the current iteration of the Skull Island denizen being big enough to give the king of the monsters pause.