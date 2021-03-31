Godzilla vs Kong Reveals the Origins of Kong's Axe

✖

Godzilla Vs. Kong is now available on HBO Max and currently playing in theaters, and with the next installment of Legendary Pictures' "Monster-Verse", we get plenty of questions answered that were presented from the trailers and television spots, including just where Kong's ax came from. With Godzilla having excellent swimming skills as well as atomic breath at his disposal when it comes to fighting against other giant monsters, Kong needed an edge of his own which came in the form which has a blade that looks startlingly familiar.

Warning. If you have yet to watch Godzilla Vs. Kong, this article is going into some serious spoiler territory so you might want to steer clear if you want to go into the latest entry of the "Monster-Verse" spoiler-free.

As we witness in Godzilla Vs. Kong, Kong is being led by the organization Monarch along with a mishmash of military members who are looking to enter into the "Hollow Earth", which has been touted as the birthplace for the Titans that are currently threatening the safety of the world. Along the way to the Hollow Earth, Kong and Godzilla have a titanic battle on the sea, with the ruler of Skull Island using ships beneath his feet to stand a chance against the lizard king who is quite adept under the sea. When the fight comes to a close, Kong is able to make it to Hollow Earth alongside his human friends.

(Photo: Warner Bros Entertainment)

Kong's tiny friend Jia is able to convince the larger-than-life primate that his family might be alive within the Hollow Earth, and while the denizen of Skull Island doesn't find any living relatives, he comes into contact with where they once lived. Rather than Kong physically creating the ax himself, he finds it on the ground, buried in the skull of a giant monster that might be related to Godzilla.

With the ax clearly having a blade that is made from the scale of a giant monster, it is able to deflect Godzilla's atomic breath and also gives Kong a much-needed edge when it comes to fighting the lizard king. With Kong still retaining the ax following his battle against Godzilla, we're crossing our fingers that both will return for another entry in Legendary Pictures' Monster-Verse.

What did you think of Kong's ultimate weapon? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of kaiju.