Godzilla Vs. Kong Fan Trailer Replaces Ape With Cat

Godzilla Vs. Kong is promising to be the biggest installment of Legendary Pictures' "Monster-Verse", giving us a kaiju battle unlike anything we've seen before as the Lizard King battles against the ruler of Skull Island, but one fan has decided to remake one of the trailers for the crossover film and replace the larger-than-life primate with their own feisty feline. Though there haven't been any kaiju cats that we've seen in the world of Godzilla since he first emerged from the depths of the sea in the 1950s but this latest fan endeavor seeks to change that.

The giant monster battle is set to be released in theaters and streaming on HBO Max, with the trailers for the movie giving us hints that Godzilla and Kong won't be alone in their fight for the crown, as Mechagodzilla has appeared in a number of toys and figures prior to being shown in the movie footage itself. With the metal doppelganger being heavily hinted, fans are left wondering if the next installment of the "Monster-Verse" will have any other giant monsters waiting in the wings to interrupt the long-awaited battle between Kong and Godzilla. While we are expecting Mechagodzilla, we definitely would be surprised if a giant cat jumped into the scrap.

Twitter User Owl Kitty re-imagined the kaiju confrontation by adding in their black cat, replacing out the giant ape with the feline that has found its way into a number of different pop culture trailers and clips throughout film history:

The Official Description for Godzilla Vs. Kong reads as such:

"Legends collide in Godzilla vs. Kong as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth."

What do you think of this adorable addition to the Monster-Verse?