Godzilla vs Kong Trailer Shows Off More Titan Fighting

Godzilla vs. Kong has shown off more of the fight between the titular titans with its newest trailer! Godzilla vs. Kong will be officially hitting theaters (and on HBO Max in the United States) in just a matter of days from this writing, and fans have begun to see more and more from the upcoming climax of the Monsterverse quadrilogy with each new promo, TV spot, and poster released in the few weeks since the film finally confirmed its release at the end of March. Now with the first so close, we're finally starting to get more of the good stuff.

Godzilla vs. Kong has released a new trailer with the help of IGN, and this one shows off much more of the clashes we had seen in previous trailer and TV spots. There are not only looks at the fights from different angles, but we also get to see them in different lightning. Considering that was a major issue of the previous Godzilla fights, Godzilla vs. Kong is shaking things up. Check out the new trailer shared with IGN below:

"We need Kong. The world needs him." Watch two Alpha Titans continue to duke it out in this new trailer for Godzilla vs. Kong. 🦎💥🐒 pic.twitter.com/oLBEndkajT — IGN (@IGN) March 19, 2021

Godzilla vs. Kong will be releasing in select theaters on March 31st in various formats including RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema and IMAX releases. For fans in the United States, and the film will be available for streaming on day on with HBO Max for 31 days following that first debut. Officially rated PG-13, the film is officially described as such: "Legends collide in Godzilla vs. Kong as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance.

Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth."

