New Godzilla Vs Kong Trailer Might Feature MechaGodzilla First Look

Godzilla Vs. Kong is landing at the tail-end of this month and the kaiju confrontation is wasting no time in giving kaiju fans plenty of glimpses of the giant monster brawl via new trailers and television spots, with a new video featuring what might be another look at the lizard king's metal double in Mechagodzilla. Though we have yet to get a full glimpse of Mechagodzilla in any released footage, a number of toys and figurines have apparently confirmed that the mechanical kaiju will be making its way to be the third wheel in this next big installment of the Monster-Verse.

Though fans have poured through a large amount of footage that has been released prior to Godzilla Vs. Kong's release, there are still many mysteries that have fans speculating every aspect of the story of Legendary Pictures' next big thing. One of the biggest mysteries is, of course, just which giant monster will take the crown of "King of the Monsters" as the director of the film, Adam Wingard, has gone on record that Kong will be taking on a far more heroic role. With Godzilla on a rampage for reasons unknown, it will be interesting to see if we get a winner before Mechagodzilla breaks up the fight.

IGN shared the new trailer for Godzilla Vs. Kong which will be streaming on HBO Max on March 31st, as well as being released into theaters, bringing kaiju fans one of the biggest battles that has ever featured either of the two most popular giant monsters to ever be created, with Mechagodzilla potentially appearing in the final shot:

"We need Kong. The world needs him." Watch two Alpha Titans continue to duke it out in this new trailer for Godzilla vs. Kong. 🦎💥🐒 pic.twitter.com/oLBEndkajT — IGN (@IGN) March 19, 2021

(Photo: Warner Bros Entertainment)

Mechagodzilla first appeared in 1971 in the appropriately titled "Godzilla Vs. Mechagodzilla", having actually been created by space aliens to fight the lizard king. Though his origin would change over time so that he was given a more "grounded" origin to be created by mankind, he remained a terrifying foe to both humanity and giant monster alike.

