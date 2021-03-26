Godzilla vs. Kong Promo Teases King of the Monsters' Characters Return

✖

Godzilla vs. Kong has confirmed the return of some of Godzilla: King of the Monsters' characters in a new promo! After a long wait and five different schedule changes, Godzilla vs. Kong is finally going to release in theaters (and the HBO Max streaming service) later this March. But as an unfortunate part of the wait for the fourth and presumably final film in Legendary's Monsterverse quadrilogy, very little footage from the film has been seen overall. That's gearing up to change soon with the release of the film's first full trailer, and now we got a sneak peek into what to expect.

Another promo teasing for the coming trailer on Sunday, January 24th, the newest promo for Godzilla vs. Kong confirms we'll see at least one major return from Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Millie Bobby Brown's Madison Russell and new addition for Godzilla vs. Kong, Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2, The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two). Check out the sneak peek below:

While you might think it was a given we'd see some King of the Monsters characters again, that wasn't what happened with King of the Monsters and the 2014 Godzilla film. Seeing a sense of continuity between King of the Monsters and Kong: Skull Island gives this fight even more weight than it has before, and it curiously raises the question of what Millie Bobby Brown's role in the franchise this time around.

Thankfully it won't be too long before we see what all of the characters will be up to in Godzilla vs. Kong as the film releases in theaters and HBO Max (streaming for 31 days after its initial release) on March 26th. Rated PG-13, the film is officially described as such, "In a new world where man and monster now coexist, Monarch must lead the way to a prosperous future alongside the Titans, keeping humanity in check. However, rival factions that want to manipulate the Titans for war begin to rise under the guise of a nefarious conspiracy, threatening to wipe out all life on the planet. Meanwhile, on Skull Island, strange seismic activity draws the attention of Godzilla and Kong alike."

Are you excited to finally check out Godzilla vs. Kong this March? Will you be checking in out on HBO Max when it releases or try and hit up a theater? Which characters or kaiju do you hope to see in the big film? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!