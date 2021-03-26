New Godzilla Vs Kong Footage Hints At Kong's Role

✖

Godzilla Vs Kong is set to hit theaters and stream on HBO Max this March, finally bringing the confrontation between the two kaiju to the world after being hinted for some time in the films of Legendary Pictures' "Monster-Verse", and new footage from the upcoming trailer hints at the giant ape's potentially heroic role! With the trailer set to arrive tomorrow from Legendary Pictures, this will give fans an idea of how the battle between the current king of the monsters and the ruler of Skull Island will go down and what surprises might be in store for fans!

Though the main focus of Legendary Pictures' "Monster-Verse" has mostly centered on Godzilla, with two films focusing on the lizard king, Kong: Skull Island was released in 2017 and gave us our first look at the king of the apes. Though Kong did not appear in the latest kaiju film of Godzilla: King of the Monsters, it's clear that the larger than life primate is looking to make up time for his absence in this giant confrontation that is releasing later this year. In the footage featured here, it seems as if Kong will be the "hero" of the confrontation, with a voice hinting that the "world needs Kong".

Legendary Pictures' Official Twitter Account shared this brief snippet from the upcoming trailer for Godzilla Vs Kong, featuring a young girl holding up an adorable recreation of the ruler of Skull Island, and seemingly being the key to putting Kong on the right path to help the world:

Kong wasn't necessarily a villain when he first appeared in Kong: Skull Island, but was more of a force of nature that found himself aligning with the humans that lived in his same environment. Though several soldiers and scientists of Monarch were looking to capture him, or even eradicate him, he helped humanity out in a pinch when the island was crawling with several kaiju that were looking to chomp down on the denizens of the world. Though we still don't know why Godzilla and Kong are coming to blows, it's sure to be a fight for the ages!

What do you think of this latest footage from Godzilla Vs Kong? Who do you think will be the victor? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of kaiju!