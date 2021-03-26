Godzilla vs Kong Promo Teases Trailer With New Kong Footage

✖

This Sunday will see the arrival of the first trailer for Legendary Pictures' massive crossover that pits the current King of the Monsters against the ruler of Skull Island in Godzilla Vs Kong, and to hype this new look into the titanic tussle, new footage has been released of King Kong having an adorable moment of his own! Following the events of 2019's Godzilla: King of the Monsters, the upcoming film that is slated to hit theaters and HBO Max in March has been a long time coming and kaiju fans can't wait to see who will come out the victor.

The first time Godzilla and King Kong came to blows was in the 1960s, with the two kaiju being portrayed by actors in costumes rather than slick computer-generated animation, though it still was able to blow some minds in both Japan and the world at large. With the previous film in the "Monster-Verse" focusing on the lizard king's battle against both King Ghidorah and Rhodan, as well as the earth being swarmed by dozens of giant beasts rising from the depths of the Earth, this one on one fight is set to shatter the Earth as the giant ape and lizard come to blows.

The Official Twitter Account for Godzilla Vs Kong shared this brief snippet from the upcoming trailer, showing Kong having a heartwarming moment wherein he stretches out his finger to a young girl that appears to be aboard a ship in some serious stormy weather:

Godzilla Vs Kong is directed by Adam Wingard, who previously brought movies such as The Guest and Blair Witch to life, promising to bring back characters from the universe that introduced us to the organization known as Monarch as well as the monsters that they are tracking.

Kong is pictured here with shackles on his wrists, perhaps being a nod to the original King Kong film in which he was brought to New York City in chains. In the original Kong: Skull Island, the giant primate was much smaller, but its clear that he's had a serious "glow-up" since last we checked in on him!

What do you think of this new footage from Godzilla Vs Kong? Who do you foresee being the victor in this kaiju battle for the ages?