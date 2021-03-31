Godzilla vs Kong Teases Important Detail About Kong's Weapon

The Godzilla Vs. Kong trailer is already shattering records since releasing online earlier this week, and fans are taking the opportunity to study every nook and cranny of the footage revealed, with an action figure for the ruler of Skull Island revealing an important detail about one of the giant primate's larger than life weapons. With Godzilla having the ability to exert nuclear fire from his gut at his opponents, Kong needs all the advantages he can get and it definitely seems as if one of his weapons that he will be using is rather familiar to the lizard king!

The long-awaited battle between Godzilla and Kong is taking place following the lizard king's rise to power in the previous King of the Monsters movie, managing to defeat both King Ghidorah and Mothra to attain the crown. Though Kong hasn't appeared since his first movie in Legendary Pictures' "Monster-Verse", Kong: Skull Island, he has returned with a vengeance, having grown in size to be comparable to the lizard king when it comes to his stature. With Godzilla seemingly attacking mankind for reasons yet unknown, theories are beginning to swirl on social media about why the lizard king has gone rogue, with some believing that MechaGodzilla might be the true perpetrator when it comes to the destruction unleashed upon the world.

Twitter Outlet Kaiju News Outlet shared the first look at the figure for Kong from the upcoming Legendary crossover, which features the ruler of Skull Island wielding an ax that appears to be formed using a part of Godzilla himself, proving to be an ingenious way to combat the current king of the monsters:

A new S.H.MonsterArts Kong from #GodzillaVsKong figure has been revealed. The figure will come with three sets of replacement wrist pieces, Kong's axe, and a replacement head piece and will be released in June (May in Japan) for $68. pic.twitter.com/N0enB6qFcE — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) January 26, 2021

In the trailer for Godzilla Vs. Kong, we see the giant ape using his ax to deflect the lizard king's atomic breath, giving us some additional evidence that the ax might be made using one of Godzilla's scales to make it that much more deadly.

Do you think that Kong's ax is using a piece of Godzilla himself? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of kaiju!