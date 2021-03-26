Godzilla vs Kong Trailer Breaks Important Warner Bros Record

Godzilla vs Kong's trailer has officially broken an important record for Warner Bros. Pictures: the Godzilla vs Kong trailer has now become the biggest trailer debut ever for the studio. Godzilla vs Kong put up a total of 25.6M views across all viewing platforms in 24 hours; 15.8M came from Warner Bros.' YouTube Channel, with an additional 9.8M across the studios' secondary YouTube channels, which include Legendary Pictures, Warner Bros. UK, HBO Max, and the official Godzilla vs Kong channel. That 25.6M total beats the 22M The Batman trailer put up during DC FanDome, and the 20.8 the Dune trailer did after its big premiere event.

Godzilla vs Kong is even more impressive for scoring such high viewing numbers during a Sunday debut when people were at home doing other non-entertainment-related things. Of course, Warner Bros. had been hyping the trailer's release for days leading up to the premiere, largely by hyping Godzilla vs. Kong like a prize fight event. The final piece of the marketing puzzle has been the HBO Max ad for the same-day theatrical and streaming premieres for big movies. That marketing has provided a simultaneous boost to marketing for the individual films, as consumers begin to adapt to the new model of the movie industry in 2021.

Marketing strategies aside, it probably helps that Godzilla vs. Kong's trailer has overwhelmingly made fans and casual moviegoers alike happy with what they've seen. Director Adam Wingard's dark vision of Godzilla battling Kong seems like it could end up being the best of this Monsterverse franchise, alongside the much-underrated Kong: Skull Island. After Godzilla: King of the Monsters' stumbling attempt to deliver epic monster battles, fans are ready for something more rewarding.

Legends collide in “Godzilla vs. Kong” as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth.

Godzilla vs. Kong stars Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Eiza Gonzalez, Kyle Chandler, Shun Oguri, and Demian Bichir. It will be in theaters and on HBO Max starting on March 26th.