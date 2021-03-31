Godzilla vs Kong Pushes Back Release Date a Week

✖

It looks like Godzilla vs Kong will be pushing back its release date once again. After its first trailer debut this weekend to great success, a new report has confirmed the crossover will be going live later than expected. A piece by Variety suggests Godzilla vs Kong will open on March 31 in both theaters and HBO Max. This new date comes after the film moved its release date to March 26 from May 21.

The announcement says Godzilla vs Kong is still expected to debut overseas as planned on March 26. That could change between now and then as Warner Bros. Pictures continues to re-sort its line up. After all, James Wan's Malignant has also been given a new release date on September 10 after being added to the studio's release calendar.

Outside of the studio, plenty of other films have had their release dates pushed back since the new year. MGM confirmed its next James Bond flick will be pushed from April 2 to October 8. Other films are currently in the balance as COVID-19 continues its path across the United States. Theaters are still struggling to bring in audiences given the national infection rate of COVID stateside, but AMC seems to be out of the danger zone. A new report went live this week which explains the theater chain has raised enough funds to push bankruptcy options off the table.

As for Godzilla vs Kong, this blockbuster promises to bring an end to the MonsterVerse as we know it. The movie will pit two of film's most legendary monsters against one another, and fans responded to its first trailer with overwhelming praise. You can check out the official synopsis of Godzilla vs Kong below for more details:

Legends collide in “Godzilla vs. Kong” as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth.

