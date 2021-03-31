S.H. MonsterArts Godzilla vs. Kong Figures are Live

If you weren't already super excited about the upcoming MonsterVerse film Godzilla vs. Kong, the trailer that dropped this week will have you counting the days until the March 31st debut in theaters and on HBO Max. You might even be excited enough to order the Godzilla vs. Kong Funko Pops and fancy S.H. MonsterArts figures from Tamashii Nations that went up for pre-order today.

If you're familiar with Tamashii Nations, you'll know that they make high-end figures for collectors. The Godzilla vs Kong lineup is no different. Both figures feature screen-accurate sculpts and accessories, and loads of articulation. They measure approx. 6-inches tall.

As far as the accessories are concerned, the Godzilla figure includes an additional pair of hands for grappling attacks, while the Kong figure (pictured below) includes three separate pairs of optional hands, an optional head, and the axe that we saw him using in the trailer to deflect Godzilla's breath attacks. It appears to be made of one of Godzilla's fins/spines.

Pre-orders for both Godzilla vs. Kong S.H. MonsterArts figures are live here on Amazon and here are Entertainment Earth for $68 each. The release date is set for July / August 2021. Note that sell outs are likely, so reserve them while you can.

If you're unfamiliar, Godzilla vs. Kong is a sequel to sequel to Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) and Kong: Skull Island (2017). The film is directed by Adam Wingard and stars Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Eiza Gonzalez, Kyle Chandler, Shun Oguri, and Demian Bichir. An official synopsis reads:

"In a new world where man and monster now coexist, Monarch must lead the way to a prosperous future alongside the Titans, keeping humanity in check. However, rival factions that want to manipulate the Titans for war begin to rise under the guise of a nefarious conspiracy, threatening to wipe out all life on the planet. Meanwhile, on Skull Island, strange seismic activity draws the attention of Godzilla and Kong alike."

