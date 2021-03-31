Godzilla vs Kong Releases Trippy New Poster of the Titans

✖

Godzilla vs. Kong has debuted a trippy new poster of the titans! The fourth film in the Monsterverse franchise will be bringing this quadrilogy to a climax with the fight between the titular Titans Godzilla and Kong. After being delayed due to various production and release issue that were fired up even more amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the film has finally set a release at the end of the month. This has begun the hype train completely rolling as the last few weeks have seen a number of cool promos, TV spots, and posters released hyped up the big fight.

While there are still all sorts of questions about the nature of the fight itself, each new preview of the fight is looking cooler and cooler. That's especially true for the newest poster hyping up the film's release in Dolby Cinema that poises Godzilla and Kong against one another in a cool point of view for a cityscape that is likely going to get wrecked not long after this stare down. Check it out below:

Watch as these two legends collide in #DolbyCinema. Witness all the action as you’re transported right into the fight. Purchase your tickets today for @GodzillaVsKong https://t.co/1kWkisNBqz pic.twitter.com/STMNrxBfoi — Dolby Cinema (@DolbyCinema) March 16, 2021

Godzilla vs. Kong will be releasing in select theaters on March 31st in various formats include the Dolby Cinema and IMAX releases. For fans in the United States, and the film will be available for streaming on day on with HBO Max for 31 days following that first debut. Officially rated PG-13, the film is officially described as such: "Legends collide in Godzilla vs. Kong as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance.

Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth."

What do you think of this newest poster for Godzilla vs. Kong? Will you be checking it out in theaters or with HBO Max later this month? Which Titan do you think will win? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!