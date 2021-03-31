Godzilla vs Kong Composer Made a Titanic Drum Just to Make the Soundtrack

✖

Godzilla Vs. Kong composer, Junkie XL, has revealed first looks at theme songs for both the current king of the monsters and the ruler of skull island, and in a recent interview, the soundtrack creator shared the story of how he used a gigantic drum to help create the beats for the next installment of the "Monster-Verse". With this week seeing the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League, which is also composed by Junkie XL, expect to hear more from the composer as we move closer to what might be the last entry in Legendary Pictures' take on the world of the kaiju.

In leading up to the release of the film later this month, trailers and marketing materials have shown us that Kong will be taking on a far more heroic role, attempting to stop the rampage of Godzilla who is seemingly attacking humanity for reasons unknown. Though it has yet to be shown, it also seems as if the titanic tussle might be interrupted by the metal doppelganger to the king of the lizards in Mechagodzilla, which will definitely change the battle between the two most popular giant monsters the world over.

Collider recently interviewed Tom Holkenborg, aka Junkie XL, to discuss how drums were used to help elevate the soundtrack of the upcoming kaiju clash as well as how they were used in previous productions for the composer such as the latest film in the Tomb Raider franchise:

“I work with this incredible instrument maker from San Diego. He made some drums for me for Tomb Raider. He comes from a Dutch family, but he grew up in America. And they have Indonesian descent in their family, so that's why they're drawn to instruments from Indonesia and the Pacific islands out there. And so, I needed that for Tomb Raider. And he built proper instruments that are really the character of these Pacific Island drums. And for Kong, I thought, he's taken from these Pacific Islands and basically shipped to America in the first couple of movies. That’s the sound that he comes from.”

Junkie XL is definitely no stranger to the world of pop culture, having produced soundtracks for Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and the upcoming Army of the Dead.

Are you hyped to listen to the kaiju soundtrack created by Junkie XL? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Legendary Pictures' "Monster-Verse"

Via Adam Chitwood @ Collider