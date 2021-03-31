Godzilla vs Kong Hypes RealD 3D Release with New Poster

✖

Godzilla vs. Kong is hyping the upcoming RealD 3D release of the new film with a cool new poster! After shifting around its release date several times due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the fight between the two titular titans will finally be making its way to theaters (and HBO Max in the United States) later this month. With the climax of the Monsterverse quadrilogy underway, fans have been definitely excited to see whether or not there will be an official winner decided at the end of the day. It won't be long until we find that out for ourselves, however.

Hyping up its coming release in RealD 3D in select theaters, Godzilla vs. Kong has revealed another new poster. It might seem like a lot is hitting at one time as there have been tons of posters and promotional materials released for the film in the last few weeks. But many fans don't mind as each poster and TV spot seems to show off a cool new look at the main duo taking center stage. Check out the RealD 3D poster below!

One Will Fall. Check out our exclusive art for #GodzillaVsKong! In RealD 3D theaters March 31st.” Get your #3D tickets to the legendary showdown today. https://t.co/drvWG232WZ pic.twitter.com/0pw9Gxep9h — RealD 3D (@RealD3D) March 12, 2021

Officially rated PG-13, Godzilla vs. Kong will be releasing in select theaters (and will have IMAX and RealD 3D versions available as well) on March 31st. For fans in the United States, the film will be available for streaming on day on with HBO Max for 31 days following that first release. The film is officially described as such:

"Legends collide in “Godzilla vs. Kong” as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth."

