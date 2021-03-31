Godzilla vs Kong Debuts Killer Japanese Poster

✖

Godzilla vs. Kong has debuted a killer poster for its big release in Japan! Following many unexpected delays and release schedule changes, Godzilla vs. Kong is finally gearing up for its premiere in theaters (and HBO Max in the United States) later this month. Ever since it confirmed it was going to premiere in March, it's almost as it the floodgates had opened for promotional materials for the new film in the Monsterverse quadrilogy. It's no real question as to why either as fans are undoubtedly excited to see the climactic fight between the two titular titans.

Each poster, TV spot, promo and trailer for Godzilla vs. Kong gives us another major look at the fight to come between the two and that's the case for the newest poster released for its upcoming release in Japan. Hitting theaters in Japan on May 14th, the new poster not only features the two Titans colliding but highlights all of the new and returning characters making an appearance in the film. Check it out below:

While it's not releasing until May in Japan, it's hitting North America much earlier as Godzilla vs. Kong will be releasing in select theaters on March 31st. For fans in the United States, the film will be available for streaming on day on with HBO Max for 31 days following that first release. Officially rated PG-13, the film is officially described as such:

"Legends collide in “Godzilla vs. Kong” as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth."

