Godzilla vs Kong Toys Tease New Monsters

A new batch of Godzilla vs. Kong toys tease some of the brand new monsters coming in the new film! One of the biggest reasons to check out the new film is the titular fight between the two massive monsters, of course, but they are apparently not going to be the only monsters that we see in action in the new film. As teased by the first trailer that showed Kong fighting against a new type of Kaiju, a new line of collectibles not only teases its official name but some other new additions coming to the film as well.

A collection of bag clips from Monogram spotted by Luminous (as shared by @KajiuNewsOutlet on Twitter) reveals the name of that new winged snake monster as "Warbat." But the other teases are more intriguing with the addition of a mysterious "Hellhawk" and a mystery selection that's most likely the Monsterverse version of MechaGodzilla. You can check them out below:

A new series of #GodzillaVsKong bag clips by Monogram has been revealed. Source: Luminous pic.twitter.com/AzTyKeSC1Q — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) February 11, 2021

These new monsters have yet to be officially confirmed by the promotional materials for the new film, and although they look legitimate, it's healthy to approach these names and new additions with a healthy dose of salt until we get an official confirmation or some footage. But it won't be long either way as Godzilla vs. Kong releases in theaters on March 31st, and will be available for streaming on HBO Max for 31 days following that initial release.

The film is rated PG-13 and it's officially described as such, "Legends collide in “Godzilla vs. Kong” as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond.

But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth."

But what do you think about these new monsters for Godzilla vs. Kong? What are you hoping to see in the new film? Which monster do you think will stand tall in the end? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!