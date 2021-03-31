Did Godzilla vs Kong Confirm the Identity of its Secret Villain?

✖

Godzilla vs. Kong just might have confirmed the identity of the film's secret villain! Legendary and Warner Bros. had previously announced that Godzilla vs. Kong will finally be releasing in March following seven release date shifts, and with the film's release coming up soon the promotional train for the feature has finally begun rolling. Following a debut trailer that showed us our best look at the fight between the titular titans, one of the biggest teases coming out of that first look was that there was a potential villain waiting in the wings to make the most out of it.

With the potential spotting of a Monsterverse version of MechaGodzilla in that debut trailer and a look at a new character with deep ties to the prior Godzilla films, the trailer just dropped in Japan gave one major clue as to the identity of the film's secret villain. As Demian Bichir's Walter Simmons says at the 1:04 minute mark, "Ren Serizawa, these are dangerous times." You can check it out below from @KaijuNewsOutlet on Twitter:

Breaking: A new Japanese trailer for #GodzillaVsKong has been revealed. The film will be released in Japan on May 14, 2021. pic.twitter.com/S6D8uEackQ — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) February 7, 2021

Following early reports that Shun Oguri's character would be playing Ren Serizawa, fans were quick to point out his possible connection to Ken Watanabe's character, Ishiro Serizawa, who sacrificed his life in Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Given that he's also spotted in front of a screen featuring what looks to be the Monsterverse version of MechaGodzilla, Serizawa could very well be the true "villain" of the film.

MechaGodzilla's original TOHO incarnation has been through a number of changes since its inception, but the most recent take on the famous mecha kaiju has made it a human weapon meant for facing Godzilla. Assuming it's being crafted in that same way, Serizawa just might be the mastermind behind this new machine. It could be a way to avenge the death of his father, who he'll most likely blame Godzilla for, and thus provide a more powerful opponent for Godzilla and Kong to team up against.

Serizawa could also be behind that invisible force that pushes Godzilla into its frenzy, but what do you think? Do you think Serizawa will be the secret puppet master pitting Godzilla and Kong against one another? Do you think the real villain will be something more traditional like a third unseen kaiju? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!