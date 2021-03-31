Godzilla vs. Kong Releases New Trailer

✖

Godzilla vs. Kong has released a new trailer! Godzilla vs. Kong has quickly become one of the most anticipated releases of the year overall. Following the confirmation of its simultaneous release in theaters and on HBO Max, the excitement reached a fever pitch when the release date for the film was moved up a couple of months to March 31st from its originally scheduled release in May. Now that the film's release has been cemented following seven different release date reschedules, the promotional train for the massive Monsterverse film has begun rolling in full.

Godzilla vs. Kong has released a new trailer that shows off much more of the fight between the titular Titans. While each of these trailers further builds on the mystery as to why they are fighting (or how many times), this newest trailer for the big fight is another great showing for Kong heading into the big event. Godzilla certainly indeed could be the driving force that Kong needs to put down. Check it out for yourself below:

This world isn’t ready for their fight to begin. Check out the trailer: https://t.co/aTvARZrqPS #GodzillaVsKong in theaters and streaming exclusively on @HBOMax* March 31. *Available on @HBOMax in the US only, for 31 days, at no extra cost to subscribers. pic.twitter.com/tay1FdshaF — Godzilla vs. Kong (@GodzillaVsKong) February 14, 2021

Godzilla vs. Kong releases in theaters on March 31st, and will be available for streaming on HBO Max for 31 days following that initial release. The film is rated PG-13 and it's officially described as such, "Legends collide in “Godzilla vs. Kong” as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond.

But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth."

Directed by Adam Wingard, the film stars the likes of Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza Gonzalez, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, and Demian Bichir.