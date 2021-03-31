Godzilla vs. Kong Drops New Footage in Japanese Trailer

✖

Godzilla vs Kong got the fandom buzzing when it put out its first trailer at the start of 2021, and there is even more where that comes from. Not long ago, the film put out its first Japanese trailer, and it is just as epic as the one released by HBO Max. A slew of new footaage is interspersed with this promo, so fans will want to pay close attention as Godzilla lands a smack on Kong's face. You can check out the full trailer below.

Currently, Godzilla vs Kong is slated for a release on May 21, 2021 and will be PG-13. The film is officially described as such, "In a new world where man and monster now coexist, Monarch must lead the way to a prosperous future alongside the Titans, keeping humanity in check. However, rival factions that want to manipulate the Titans for war begin to rise under the guise of a nefarious conspiracy, threatening to wipe out all life on the planet. Meanwhile, on Skull Island, strange seismic activity draws the attention of Godzilla and Kong alike."

Breaking: A new Japanese trailer for #GodzillaVsKong has been revealed. The film will be released in Japan on May 14, 2021. pic.twitter.com/S6D8uEackQ — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) February 7, 2021

If you are wanting to know how Godzilla vs Kong will be shown, it will be one of the first movies to ever debut with a hybrid distribution. WarnerMedia confirmed its 2021 slate of movies will be released simultaneously in theaters and HBO Max. For the latter, subscribers will get immediate access to movies such as Godzilla vs Kong with zero additional cost. So if you're uncomfortable visiting theaters given the current pandemic, Godzilla vs Kong will come home to you!

What do you think of this impressive first trailer? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.