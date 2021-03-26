Godzilla vs. Kong Teases Brand New Kaiju

✖

Godzilla vs. Kong is teasing some brand new kaiju with its first trailer! The first trailer for the fourth film in Legendary's Monsterverse quadrilogy has finally debuted after a long wait, and promised a major fight between the titular Titans. But as fans have pointed out through the footage revealed in the new trailer, there just might be a number of new surprises in store that will not stop with just Godzilla and Kong. Just as with the previous films in the Monsterverse, there will seemingly be some new Kaiju joining the fray this time around.

Godzilla vs. Kong's first trailer shows plenty of the two titular Titans, but one curious scene sees Kong fighting off some enemies that aren't Godzilla. As it fights some monsters on what could be Skull Island, they appear to be brand new flying creatures that we did not see in any of the prior movies. On top of that, they don't appear to resemble any of the monsters from the TOHO or Universal franchises as well. So what are they?

The trailer seems to tease that this island area will serve as a sort of final battleground between the two (or could very well be the first time the two fight before making their way to the cityscape seen later in the trilogy). One moment in the trailer sees Kong being taken away from Skull Island, so this would be a pretty great re-introduction to this new version of Kong that has evolved in the years since we had last seen him during the 1970s set Kong: Skull Island.

With the tease of new monsters coming to the Monsterverse alongside some other notable teases for some brand name Kaiju from TOHO's original franchise such as MechaGodzilla, fans can rest easy knowing that there's going to most likely be a lot more surprises in store going forward. But what do you think? Which new Kaiju would you want to see in Godzilla vs. Kong? Would they take attention away from the main two? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Godzilla vs. Kong releases on HBO Max and in theaters on March 26th, and it's officially described as such, "Legends collide in “Godzilla vs. Kong” as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth."