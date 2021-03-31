Godzilla vs Kong Trailer Challenges Marvel Cinematic Universe with Youtube Record

✖

Godzilla vs Kong has taken over headlines since its first trailer went live in late January. The big clip got fans hyped for the epic crossover, and fans are not sure which of the two monsters will win. It would put things lightly to say the trailer was a success, and it seems Godzilla vs Kong is knocking at the doors of Marvel Studios thanks to a major milestone.

As it turns out, Godzilla vs Kong is getting all the love from fans over on Youtube. The site has confirmed the movie's trailer is the fourth most-liked movie trailer of all time. Godzilla vs Kong is tied for fourth with Black Widow's first theatrical trailer as both have racked up 1.5 million likes.

The new ranking pushes Detective Pikachu to fifth place as the live-action Pokemon endeavor earned 1.4 million likes. The top three spots go to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with ease. The award for third place goes to Spider-Man: Far From Home with 1.9 million views. As for the two top trailers, they go to Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War. The former has an impressive 3.2 million likes while Infinity War took first with 3.7 million.

Currently, Godzilla vs Kong is expected to debut in theaters and on HBO Max come March 31. You can check out its full synopsis below:

"Legends collide in 'Godzilla vs. Kong' as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance," the synopsis states. "Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans--instigated by unseen forces--is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth."

What do you make of this milestone? Were you impressed by Godzilla vs Kong's trailer? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.