Godzilla x Kong: Why Pink Godzilla Is Stronger Than You Expected

2023 has been a big year for the king of the monsters, but next year will see the lizard king teaming up with Kong for a brand new challenge. With this year seeing the release of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters and Godzilla Minus One, Legendary's MonsterVerse has some big shoes to fill with next year's sequel crossover. In the first trailer for 2024's Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, the king of the monsters is shown with a new pink-colored aesthetic, which just might make it the most powerful iteration of the kaiju to date.

While kaiju fans have yet to see whether the new take on the lizard king will be stronger than his previous iterations, Kong is looking to enter the new crossover movie with a major weapon. As was seen in the latest trailer, the ruler of Skull Island will be sporting a robotic arm that will seemingly increase the giant ape's power level. Godzilla is stated to "evolve" in The New Empire, sporting a new pink color, which might just hint at the king of the monsters calling upon gamma energy in the 2024 fight.

Godzilla Rose

One kaiju fan noted that the color pink on the Electromagnetic Spectrum tends to be associated with gamma energy. While Marvel's Incredible Hulk might be green, the real world has a very different color when associated with all things gamma. In his various incarnations, Godzilla has been able to call upon his atomic breath in dire scenarios, so it should be interesting to see if it will add "Gamma Breath" to its arsenal in 2024.

Something really cool i'd like to point out about Godzilla's 'Evolved Form' in #GodzillaxKongTheNewEmpire .. The pink could be more than just aesthetic. There is a good chance that due to his mutation something else at play..



Our big boy's gone GAMMA! pic.twitter.com/S5p0FDLddX — The_Genetic_Monster03 | Kaiju Arc (@genetic_monster) December 5, 2023

Want to know more about Godzilla x Kong? You can read up on the movie's official synopsis here courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery: "This latest entry follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever."

