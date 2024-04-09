Godzilla x Kong: The Empire Shares New Poster Ahead of Japanese Debut

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire might be taking over theaters around the country, but it's getting ready for its full launch in Japan with a new poster for its next IMAX debut! Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire took the MonsterVerse in a new direction with a major team up between the titular Titans as Godzilla and Kong needed to work together to take down some powerful new foes that have popped up in the Hollow Earth. It's been such a success that the MonsterVerse will likely continue with new entries in the near future as its cinematic universe expands further.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will be officially releasing in theaters across Japan beginning on April 26th, and will be coming to IMAX much like it did in the United States. With the film getting ready for its debut, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has dropped a cool new poster for the film's Japanese release featuring a new look at the titular Titans. With the MonsterVerse already raking in tons of dollars for its run thus far, the real test will be coming soon as it prepares for its expanded worldwide launch. Check out the new poster for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire below.

What to Know for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is now available in theaters and IMAX in the United States, and tickets for the film are now on sale. Rated PG-13 for creature violence and action, the Japanese voice cast for the film has some heavy hitters such as Matsuya Onoue as Bernie, Mamoru Miyano as Trapper, Maaya Sakamoto as Dr. Illene Andrews, Rie Takahashi as Jayne, Jun Fukuyama as Wilcox, Mogura Suzuki as Mikael, Miki Maya as Hampton, Fumihiko Tachiki as Lewis, Mio Tanaka as Harries, Kaho Kouda as Cadogan, Maaya Uchida as Laurier, Shinsuke Kasai as TV Caster, Akio Otsuka as Submarine Commander, and Kotono Mitsuishi as HEAV.

Legendary Entertainment teases what to expect from Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire as such, "This latest entry in the Monsterverse franchise follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins, and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever."

How did you like Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!