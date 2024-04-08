Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Previews Official Escape Room

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is currently taking over the box office, and the official escape room for the film has shared its first preview for what fans can expect to see! Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has expanded the MonsterVerse with a new entry teaming up the titular Titans together in order to take on some powerful new foes. It's a film that continues to flesh out the Hollow Earth, and how Monarch is continuing to monitor the Titans as they roam the Earth freely through the course of the MonsterVerse franchise for the last few years.

Based off of Godzilla vs. Kong, the official Escape Room for the film will be launching in Los Angeles, CA some time later this month with 60out Immersive Entertainment Center. Tasking interested fans with heading into the Hollow Earth, the attraction teases "groundbreaking technologies that redefine the industry standards" and that they "offer an adventure unlike anything you've experienced before." A few images have been revealed on the escape room's website giving fans what to expect, and you can check them out below as spotted by @KaijuNewsOutlet.

First look at a new Godzilla vs. Kong Escape Room from 60out Escape Rooms that will be opening in Los Angeles later this month. #GodzillaXKong pic.twitter.com/aiH9jEBEG1 — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) April 4, 2024

What Is Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire?

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is now available in theaters and IMAX in the United States, and tickets for the film are now on sale. Rated PG-13 for creature violence and action, Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard returns to direct with Simon Barrett writing the script. Returning MonsterVerse franchise stars include Rebecca Hall as Dr. Ilene Andrews, Brian Tyree Henry as Bernie Hayes, and Kaylee Hottle as Jia. Legendary Entertainment teases Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire as such:

"This latest entry in the Monsterverse franchise follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins, and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever."

