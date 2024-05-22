MonsterVerse Director Gives Update on Kong's Rivalry With Godzilla

Adam Wingard might not be returning to the MonsterVerse, but he's still more than willing to talk all things kaiju.

In a shocking headline for Legendary's MonsterVerse, Godzilla Vs. Kong and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire's director Adam Wingard won't be returning for the third film in this crossover series. Thanks to a scheduling conflict, Wingard is taking a step back from the king of the monsters and the "king" of Hollow Earth but that isn't stopping the creator from discussing the franchise. Thanks to The New Empire's latest physical release, Wingard was able to update fans on the rivalry of the lizard king and Skull Island's head primate.

In Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, the two kaiju spend a little bit of time fighting, but spend the majority of the picture fighting a new threat. From the depths of the Hollow Earth, a new sinister primate was introduced in the Skar King, a dark reflection of Kong who ruled his empire with an iron fist. Aside from being a physical threat to Kong, the Skar King also had a major ace up his sleeve as he had control of an albino kaiju known as "Shimo". Creating a tag team worthy of a Godzilla/Kong team-up, The New Empire was one of the most action-packed entries of the MonsterVerse to date.

Where Do Godzilla And Kong Stand?

In the commentary for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire's physical release, Adam Wingard was more than happy to reveal new tidbits about the latest success for the MonsterVerse. Wingard reveals that during Kong's conflict with Godzilla in the film, the primate has "moved past" his rivalry with the king of the monsters and holds himself back from doing any damage. The director also revealed that thanks to the events of New Empire, Kong has officially earned his "King" status as he now rules the army of apes that were following the Skar King.

While Wingard might be stepping out of the MonsterVerse, writer Dave Callaham is confirmed to be writing the third crossover film. Callaham has a strong resume when it comes to the world of pop culture, as the writer was responsible for films including Shang-Chi And The Legend of The Ten Rings, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, and Mortal Kombat to name a few.

