Golden Kamuy has been doing its own thing for years now, and it seems like the series is ready to bring things to an end. After all, a new report about the series is out, and it is telling fans to brace for the final countdown. It seems the final arc of Golden Kamuy is imminent, and that means things are bout to get really wild.

The word comes from Twitter thanks to insider MangaMoguraRE. The fan page posted an update for readers recently, and it was there they were told Golden Kamuy is about to kick off its final arc. The beginning of the end will go down on July 29, and Young Jump will house this final run as always.

So far, there is no word on how long this final arc will last, but you can find a trend within the manga. Golden Kamuy doesn't do drawn-out arcs, so it seems likely the same will go for this final outing. Up until now, the average number of chapters per arc spans six to eight. With that in mind, you can do the math on how long Golden Kamuy may stick around now.

Of course, fans of the series will be sad to see it go, and rightly so. The story has been a hit since it was released by Satoru Yoda back in August 2014. The series has gone on to put out more than 200 chapters, and Golden Kamuy's hit anime has put out three successful seasons. And with the manga at its end, it will not be much longer before the show wraps as well.

For those who don't know about Golden Kamuy, the historical adventure should be on your must-read list. The manga is published stateside by Viz Media, and its official synopsis can be read below:

"In the early twentieth century, Russo-Japanese War veteran Saichi Sugimoto searches the wilderness of the Japanese frontier of Hokkaido for a hoard of hidden gold. With only a cryptic map and a native Ainu girl to help him, Saichi must also deal with every murderous cutthroat, bandit and rogue who knows about the treasure!"

