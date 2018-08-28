‘Golden Kamuy’ Season 2 Premiere Confirmed

Golden Kamuy fans have been patiently waiting for the second season of the series ever since the first season wrapped up its run last June, and now the wait is almost over as the series has confirmed when its second season will premiere.

Season 2 of Golden Kamuy will officially premiere October 8 in Japan, and Crunchyroll has already confirmed it will simulcast the second season upon release.

The first season of the series was well received, though fans did have a little fun at its expense at first when the series debuted its strange take on CG animation with a standout bear attack. Geno Studio will be handling the second season once again, but the returning staff for the second season has yet to be confirmed at this point.

Fans can assume, however, that Chikahiro Kobayashi and Haruka Shiraishi will be returning to voice main characters Saichi Sugimoto and Asirpa respectively. Hitoshi Nanba directed the first season while Noboru Takagi wrote scripts for it. It is unclear at the time of writing if they will return for the second season as well.

Golden Kamuy was originally created by Satoru Noda for Shuiesha’s Young Jump in 2014. The series follows Saichi Sugimoto, a miner in Hokkaido taking care of the widow of his dead comrade after surviving the battle of 203 Hill in the Russo-Japanese War. He hears rumors of of a stash of gold hidden by a group of criminals, and decides to go look for it with the mysterious girl Asirpa after she saves him from the harsh wilderness.

The series has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media and has been collected into 12 volumes. Golden Kamuy‘s first season can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll and is described as such:

“In the early twentieth century, Russo-Japanese War veteran Saichi “Immortal” Sugimoto scratches out a meager existence during the postwar gold rush in the wilderness of Hokkaido. When he stumbles across a map to a fortune in hidden Ainu gold, he sets off on a treacherous quest to find it. But Sugimoto is not the only interested party, and everyone who knows about the gold will kill to possess it! Faced with the harsh conditions of the northern wilderness, ruthless criminals and rogue Japanese soldiers, Sugimoto will need all his skills and luck—and the help of an Ainu girl named Asirpa—to survive.”