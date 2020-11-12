Golden Kamuy Season 3 Expands Its Cast

In the landscape of the Fall 2020 anime season, there have been some big movers and shakers attempting to take the top spot among fans such as Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon and Jujutsu Kaisen, but Golden Kamuy is still attempting to carve out its own niche with the arrival of the third season and has some brand new cast members added to the cold world of Saichi Sugimoto. Much like Vinland Saga, Golden Kamuy bases its story on real world events but still isn't afraid to embellish some of the action and events that take place within the current three seasons!

For those who might not be as familiar with Golden Kamuy, the series follows the soldier Saichi Sugimoto as he ventures out into his brutal world in order to find treasure for his deceased friend's widow. Said treasure just so happens to be tattooed on the backs of criminals across the country, which set up Sugimoto for some difficult times. Along his journey, he was joined by the young girl Asirpa and season three has focused on the two being separated from one another following a battle that nearly took both of their lives. With Asirpa searching for her own father and Saichi searching for her, the third season has received notable fan fare from audiences of Golden Kamuy!

Alongside these new adventures so to come new characters and Golden Kamuy has announced two new voice actors that will be joining the roster of the third season as Yuichiro Umehara will be bringing the character of Vasily to life, while Tasuku Hatanaka will be voicing Yusaku Hanazawa!

Yuichiro and Tasuku are no strangers to the world of voice acting, having lent their talents to franchises such as Kingdom Hearts, My Hero Academia, and the Fire Emblem series!

The third season of Golden Kamuy premiered earlier this fall season, definitely adding some freezing temperatures to a series that was known for its arctic wastelands. With Asirpa and Sugimoto separated from one another, new dangers await both of them as they have to use everything that they've learned in the earlier seasons to survive!

