Golden Kamuy Debuts Season 3 Dub Trailer

Golden Kamuy's third season return was one of the majorly anticipated premieres of the Fall 2020 anime season, and now fans of the English dub release of the series have gotten their first look at the new episodes with the debut of its dub trailer for Season 3. The second season brought the series to an intense climax that ended up splitting Sugimoto and Asirpa into two different groups, and the third season will involve bringing them back together somehow as the two groups make their way through the Karafuto region.

Although there is currently no release date set for the English dub release of Golden Kamuy's third season just yet, Funimation has debuted the first trailer for the dub of the third season. Giving fans a look at the Karafuto arc that's currently underway in the Japanese release of the series, you can check out the English dub trailer in the video above!

Golden Kamuy's third season is currently underway as part of the Fall 2020 anime season. A few episodes in at the time of this writing, Sugimoto and Asirpa have been seen making their way through a cold new region in search of one another just as more mysteries behind Asirpa's father and the various alliances and betrayals start to come to light. If you wanted to check out the series for yourself, you can find the third season's Japanese release streaming on Crunchyroll.

As for the English dub release of the series, you can currently catch up with the first two seasons of Golden Kamuy on Funimation before the third season officially makes its dub debut. As for what fans can expect from the new season, Funimation describes Season 3 of the series as such:

"Separated from Sugimoto, Asirpa now travels toward the Russian border, focused on discovering more about her and her father’s involvement with the coded tattoos. But Sugimoto is determined to find and protect Asirpa! Along the way, he’ll discover new people, new cultures rich with history, and an unforgiving terrain. Will Sugimoto and Asirpa survive their journeys and reunite?"

But what do you think of this first look at Golden Kamuy's English dub for Season 3? What did you think of the dub for the first two seasons of the series? What are you hoping to see in the third season?