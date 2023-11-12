Great Pretender Hypes New Anime Announcement Coming Soon

Great Pretender was one of the more intriguing original anime projects released by TOHO Animation back in 2020, and now the franchise is coming back by hyping a new anime being announced soon! Great Pretender wrapped up its initial run with Netflix with two seasons of episodes, and the original project ended in a way that it was hard to tell whether or not it would continue someday. Though reception was great, fans had been wondering what kind of continuation there could even be. It seems like the answer will be coming soon enough as a new anime is on the way.

Great Pretender has released a new teaser for its upcoming panel at Anime NYC on Saturday, November 18 at 12:45pm PT that revealed there will be a new anime project announced. Director Hiro Kaburagi, WIT Studio president George Wada, and Production I.G producer Hitoshi Ito will be in attendance for the announcement that teases it will feature a "return to the party." You can check out the teaser for the new Great Pretender anime announcement below, but it's currently not clear what form this project will take. It could be a new season, OVA, or even a movie project so keep your eyes peeled.

How to Watch the Great Pretender Anime

Directed by Hiro Kaburagi (Hozuki's Coolheadedness) for WIT Studio (the studio behind Attack on Titan's first three seasons and many more) with Yoshiyuki Sadamoto (Neon Genesis Evangelion) serving as character designer, Ryota Kosawa (Parasyte's live-action film) serving as script writer, and Yutaka Yamada (Tokyo Ghoul, Vinland Saga) composing the music, you can catch up with Great Pretender's entire anime run now streaming with Netflix.

Spread across two seasons and 23 episodes, Netflix teases what to expect from the original Great Pretender anime project as such, "Supposedly Japan's greatest swindler, Makoto Edamura gets more than he bargained for when he tries to con Laurent Thierry, a real world-class crook., After their string of successful cons, Makoto leaves Laurent's team. But the web of deceit binding them together goes farther back than he knows."

