Grimes Poses Perfectly on Akira’s Throne in Viral Photoshoot

The further we get into 2020, the more Katsuhiro Otomo’s Akira begins to seem eerily more relevant. The original manga (and more notable animated film) left such a mark on fans that the film still comes up in conversation today. This is especially true with all of the recent hubbub over the planned live-action adaptation which was initially planned for a release sometime next year before being pulled from Warner Bros.’ schedule completely — returning it to the production limbo that it’s been brewing in for the last decade or so.

But while Akira may never get an official live-action adaptation, fans are there to bring the film to life in their own ways. Surprisingly among these fans is musician Grimes, who has gone on record in the past with her love of anime (and even the pornographic kind). But one of her photo shoots has gone viral as she went the extra mile with her fandom and incorporated the actual throne Tetsuo famously sits on during the climax of the film.

Okay apparently Grimes owns THE THRONE FROM AKIRA https://t.co/Uty64POWiM pic.twitter.com/nNUakJAB7x — Jacob (@largehotcoffee) February 28, 2020

Thor: Love and Thunder and JoJo Rabbit director Taika Waititi was the last notable name attached to the live-action Akira adaptation, and previously mentioned how he still wants to direct the film someday. It was the first time the project had gone forward in development with a working title, synopsis, casting, and even a release date on the schedule. It did seem like the adaptation was finally coming to fruition, but after its sudden cancellation last year Waititi is now unsure of whether or not he’ll be directing the project in the future.

But while the live-action project might not be moving forward, original creator Katsuhiro Otomo confirmed that he’s currently working on a new project in the Akira universe continuing the story from the original. The live-action adaptation was the center of debate for many fans over the years, but a new animated project from the original creator would most likely get a far better reception.

