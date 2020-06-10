Bandai Creates Gunpla Murder Hornet To Terrify Fans

2020 has been quite the year so far and on top of things like the coronavirus pandemic, there has also been the arrival of the "murder hornets" that have struck fear into the world from their very name, and now, Bandai has created what is essentially a "Gundam plastic model" for the killer insects. Murder hornets apparently made their way from the East to North America, normally being far larger than your normal hornet at around 2 inches long and having the ability to deliver a sting that can easily incapacitate whatever it stings.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Gunplas have become a hot ticket item, with fans snatching up the plastic models in order to pass the time while many were quarantined in their homes in order to "flatten the curve" of COVID-19. While 2020 has been filled with some bad news, Bandai is looking to turn the ridiculous news story of "murder hornets" and turn them into new models that fans will be able to purchase when they are released in Japan later this month for a little under $5 USD. While there hasn't been news of these plastic models making landfall in North America like the real murder hornets, we're sure dedicated Gunpla fans will find ways to add these to their collections.

Twitter User BlisterBegone shared the details for the upcoming model that will portray the terrifying insects that have struck fear into the hearts of folks around the world, letting fans of plastic models having the opportunity to build these hornets as they would your typical Gundam plastic models:

Bandai Gashapon to release its terrifying Asian Giant Hornet 1/1 scale models this June 2020 for ¥500 each. Bandai Gashapon lanzará sus escalofriantes modelos 1/1 de los Avispón Gigante Asiáticos este Junio 2020 por ¥500 cada uno. pic.twitter.com/HR1bngGf8k — Blister Begone! (@blisterbegone) June 10, 2020

Gunplas have sold over 500 million models during their decades long history, giving fans the opportunity to build their own mech suits that have been made famous thanks in part to the long running Mobile Suit: Gundam franchise!

