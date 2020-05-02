Gunpla Builders World Cup Postponed Due To Coronavirus

✖

During this time of quarantine, Gundam plastic models have been flying off the shelves as those who are trapped at home use Gunplas to pass the time by assembling mech suits of their own, though it seems as though the masters of building will have to wait to assemble their breath taking examples as the Gunpla Builders World Cup. Each year, those Gundam plastic builders that have proven themselves to create some of the most stunning models congregate and share their creations to be ranked and answer the question of who is the greatest modeler in the world today.

Running since 2011, the annual event has shown off some of the most beautiful examples of plastic models from the long running mech franchise, from fans both young and old alike. With a number of different categories allowing for fans to get especially creative with both their models and the landscape around them, it's no surprise to see that this event has been as popular as it is with each passing year. As it stands, it seems as though the next Gunpla Builders World Cup will be run in 2021, meaning we have to wait an additional year to see the next big assembly for these plastic models that have sold over 500 million figures to date!

The official press release from Bandai Hobby, the ones who help put the event together year after year, reads as such:

"Thank you for always supporting BANDAI SPIRITS. Regarding "GUNPLA BUILDERS WORLD CUP 2020", which was originally scheduled to start from May, despite going through meticulous planning, in light of the widespread COVID-19 pandemic, in consideration of health and safety of all participants, supporters, guests, spectators and staff, we have no choice but to announce the postponement of the event. The event is temporarily rescheduled to 2021, in the form of "GUNPLA BUILDERS WORLD CUP 2020-2021(tentative)".

With the Gundam franchise featuring stories that take place across a number of alternate realities, there certainly is never a lack of mech suits from which to create new Gunplas for fans to assemble in their spare time!

