Gundam Announces Gunpla Builders World Cup Winners

With the fortieth anniversary of Mobile Suit: Gundam in full swing, a giant piece of news has dropped for those fans of the franchise that set their gaze on the plastic models of the series known as “Gunplas”. Each year, Bandai holds a tournament to see which fans can create the best “Gunplas” using materials and their own creativity and ingenuity to take us into the world of Gundam in brand new ways. After a long battle with many contestants, the winners have been chosen for the “Gunpla Builders World Cup”!

Twitter User Logroid shared the results that were displayed on Bandai’s website, documenting the top winners for the creation of several amazing Gunplas in both the adult and junior courses, as well as a number of different categories that specialized in different aspects of the amazing models:

Videos by ComicBook.com

どれもこれも凄いなぁ

いろんな角度で見たいね ❝RESULT – GUNPLA BUILDERS WORLD CUP 2019 Champion Ship❞ https://t.co/7378hz5K5b pic.twitter.com/V9f3b30Ihn — ログろいど (@logroid) December 9, 2019

The winning Gunpla came from a Mobile Suit: Gundam franchise came from China, depicting an amazing scene of a Gundam in the past with the title of “Dream”. The runners up came from Malaysia and Indonesia respectively with the titles of “Angel Strikes Back” and “Earth Federation Special Force”. Also featured were a number of plastic models created by younger fans, who still made some utterly fantastic Gunplas themselves on the same level as their older counterparts.

Gunplas have been a strong part of the Mobile Suit: Gundam franchise since its inception in the late 1970s, selling over 500 million copies across the world and next year, a few models will even be launched into outer space as a part of the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics!

What is your favorite Gunpla that was entered into the “Gunpla Builders World Cup”? Do you agree with the winners that were chosen? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Gundam!

Mobile Suit Gundam is one of the most popular franchises in the world, and that popularity is only expected to grow as Sunrise continues to release new projects for the franchise. This includes new anime based in the original Universal Century storyline, which will next see a film trilogy based on the Hathaway’s Flash novels, a returning anime for its SD Gundam spin-offs, and even a brand new live-action movie coming to the West co-produced by Legendary, a studio who is currently in the midst of bringing a new take on Toho’s Godzilla franchise to the screen.