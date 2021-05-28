New Gundam Seed Movie Confirms Production

✖

The new Mobile Suit Gundam Seed movie has confirmed it is now in production! The Mobile Suit Gundam franchise might have celebrated some monumental anniversaries of its own as a whole recently, but 2022 marks the 20th Anniversary of the premiere of Mobile Suit Gundam Seed back in 2002. This iteration of the series indeed has its own fandom, and the franchise will be having lots for fans of this particular series coming as part of this huge 20th Anniversary celebration. Leading it all is a brand new sequel film taking place after the events of the original series.

Celebrating the debut of the life-sized Freedom Gundam in Shanghai, Bandai Namco officially debuted the Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Project Ignition celebration to commemorate 20 years of Mobile Suit Gundam Seed. The project did not offer too many details about the previously announced film (which was then further teased by artist T.M. Revolution), but confirmed that the new sequel is currently in the midst of production.

Bandai Namco did reveal, however, that director Mitsuo Fukuda has returned to direct the new Gundam Seed sequel, and that they will be revealing new details such as potential release dates in the future. As part of this celebration, the Gundam Seed series will also be expanding further with a new video game and manga release that will have further details revealed at a later date as well.

Mobile Suit Gundam Seed kicked off the franchise's Cosmic Era and has since spawned a second anime series, spin-offs and now this new sequel movie. If you wanted to check it out for yourself, you can currently find it streaming with Crunchyroll. They describe the series as such:

"In Cosmic Era (C.E.) 70... The tensions mounted between the Earth Alliance and theZAFT Forces caused by the 'Bloody Valentine' tragedy have erupted into an all-out war. The Earth Alliance's mobile armor forces and tanks launch...mobile suits are destroyed one after another...It seemed a foregone conclusion that the Earth Alliance, with its superior numbers, would be victorious. But this initial assessment proved to be false. Almost 11 months have passed since the conflict began, with no end in sight..."

What do you think? Are you excited to return to the Gundam Seed world someday? What are you hoping to see from the new sequel movie? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!