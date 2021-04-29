Gundam Completes Its First Life-size Statue Outside of Japan

✖

After decades on the scene, Gundam remains one of the biggest anime series in the world, and it has the merch to prove it. The franchise consistently ranks as one of the highest-grossing in Japan when it comes to merchandise sales. Of course, that isn't too surprising considering Japan has a few huge Gundam emporiums guarded by life-size mech suits, and work has just been finished on the first sentinel outside of the homeland.

As reported by Sora News 24, Gundam is celebrating its new life-size statue as work on the project has finished. It turns out China is the first country outside of Japan to welcome such a statue. Last summer, it was announced China would welcome a massive figure of the ZGMF-X10AA Freedom Gundam from the Mobile Suit Gundam Seed series. And now, the figure is done!

日本は ガンダム

上海は フリーダム pic.twitter.com/YpAZqsY5BH — アルス@2021年〜 あゆみん令和のウィーラー エビギュー ～ (@0528Nenr30) April 26, 2021

The final specs on the figure shows how much work went into the suit. The statue is just over 59-feet tall which is impressive, to say the least. This Freedom Gundam was also built to act as a sentry of sorts. The figure was debuted outside the Mitsui Shopping Park Lalaport Jinquiao. The shopping district features a large store filled with Gunpla goods, so it makes sense for the Freedom Gundam to stand watch.

According to current reports, the Gundam statue is finished with its build, and it was done just in time for the mall's opening. However, the build has a few more additions to go through. Much like the Unicorn Gundam in Tokyo, this statue will get lights and sounds added. Currently, the mall expects these features to be done by late May as performances for the Gundam are scheduled for next month. But if you are content just taking a selfie with the mech suit, well - you can snap that picture ASAP!

If you want to check out the other life-size Gundam statues, you will have to go to Japan to complete the journey. In Tokyo, the Unicorn Gundam stands tall these days while a moving statue in Yokohama brings Gundam's most iconic robot to life.

What do you think about this latest Gundam statue? Where else should they build one of these monuments?