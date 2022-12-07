Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Announces Midseason Finale

This anime fall season has been one of the biggest seasons for new and returning franchises to hit the small screen, with series such as Spy x Family, Chainsaw Man, My Hero Academia, and Mob Psycho 100 all vying for dominance in a crowded animation landscape. Mobile Suit enthusiasts were lucky enough to see a return to the Gundam universe, albeit through a story in "The Witch From mercury" that is unlike anything seen before in the anime. Now, the series is prepping fans for its mid-season finale that is right around the corner.

The story of Suletta Mercury sees a very new iteration of the Gundam universe explored, in which corporations rule the universe and have outlawed Gundam mech suits around the galaxy. With the series focusing on the first female protagonist of the anime, Suletta is a part of a unique school environment in which many disputes are settled by mech battles, with the "Witch From Mercury" holding on to a mech of her own in the Gundam Aerial. Now, the challenge remains to not only fit in with her new classmates but also hide the origins of her war machine from the corporations that are seeking to destroy any and everything Gundam.

The Witch From Gundam

The Official Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Twitter Account noted that the series will air its mid-season finale on January 8th, with the series set to return with new episodes beginning in April of next year to continue following one of the most unique takes on the anime franchise to date:

While The Witch From Mercury might be the biggest series that Gundam is unfurling as we speak, there are plenty more mech projects in the works when it comes to this anime universe. Currently, Bandai Namco Filmworks is working on the sequel picture to the Hathaway's Flash film series, exploring the original Gundam universe that started it all with the spiritual successor to both Amuro and Char. On the live-action front, Netflix is continuing to work on a live-action adaptation of the Gundam series with a new movie on the horizon.

How have you felt about The Witch From Mercury so far? What Gundam project are you most looking forward to seeing in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Gundam.