Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Releases English Prequel

The Witch From Mercury is the latest addition to the Mobile Suit Gundam anime library, and it might just be one of the most different from all of the entries that came before it. Focusing on Suletta Mercury, a young Gundam pilot that is a part of a school where major disagreements are settled by mech battles, the series has released a new English-translated prequel that gives Gundam fans a better idea of the universe that was presented in this new chapter for the most popular mech franchise to ever arrive from Japan.

The new English Prequel to the story of Suletta Mercury can be found on Gundam's official website, which you can navigate to by clicking here, with the novel written by Ichiro Ohkouchi and the translation provided by Eriko Sugita. This universe adds quite a shade of paint onto the Gundam universe, introducing a galaxy that is run by corporations and have outlawed Gundams, rather than working to make them weapons of war, as was done in the past when it came to the conflict between the Earth Federation and the Principality of Zeon.

Mobile Suit Witch

On top of this new novel translation, the latest mech series took the opportunity to share an English version of the anime's opening theme from "Yoasobi/The Blessing" titled "Shukufuku", which gives anime fans a quick rundown of what they can expect from the latest entry in the Mobile Suit Gundam series:

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury, you can catch them on Crunchyroll, with the Bandai Namco series releasing the following official description:

"A.S. (Ad Stella) 122 ― An era when a multitude of corporations have entered space and built a huge economic system. A lone girl from the remote planet Mercury transfers to the Asticassia School of Technology, run by the Beneritt Group which dominates the mobile suit industry. Her name is Suletta Mercury. With a scarlet light burning in her pure heart, this girl walks step by step through a new world."

How have you enjoyed the latest Gundam series so far? What has been your favorite mech anime series to date, Gundam or otherwise? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of mobile suits.

Via ANN