Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Season 2 Drops New Poster

Last fall, the world was introduced to a new Gundam series, and the anime is a bonafide hit. Directed by Hiroshi Kobayashi and Ryo Ando, Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury is the latest mainline series to tackle the mecha franchise. Its season one finale left fans desperate for more, and now, The Witch From Mercury season 2 just dropped a new poster on fans to keep them hyped.

If you did not catch the update, Mobile Suit Gundam posted the new visual during Anime Japan. You can see the key visual for yourself below as it features Suletta, Miorine, and more. The gang is joined by a familiar Gundam suit, and fans are obviously obsessed with this teaser.

If you did not know, The Witch From Mercury season 2 is slated to debut on April 9th. The anime will hit cable in Japan while services such as Crunchyroll take care of the series for U.S. audiences. You can also catch season one of The Witch From Mercury on Crunchyroll, so fans can binge the sci-fi series there if they've not tuned in yet.

For those needing a bit more information on The Witch From Mercury, you should know the mecha title is the first mainline anime Gundam has released in nearly a decade. The franchise's last main series was Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans, and this new series is the first Gundam title where its lead is female. In fact, both protagonists of The Witch From Mercury are female, and their romance is already one of the cutest things we've ever seen in Gundam.

Want to know more about The Witch From Mercury ahead of season two? No worries! You can read up on the Gundam series below thanks to its official synopsis:

"A.S. (Ad Stella) 122― An era when a multitude of corporations have entered space and built a huge economic system. A lone girl from the remote planet Mercury transfers to the Asticassia School of Technology, run by the Beneritt Group which dominates the mobile suit industry. Her name is Suletta Mercury. With a scarlet light burning in her pure heart, this girl walks step by step through a new world."

Will you be tuning into this new season of Gundam: The Witch From Mercury?