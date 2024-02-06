Haikyu the Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump Runtime Revealed

Haikyu!! is readying to hit theaters across Japan with a new movie, and the run time has been revealed for Haikyu the Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump ahead of its debut! Haikyu!! wrapped up Season 4 of the anime's run a few years ago with a cliffhanger teasing the Nationals rematch between Nekoma and Karasuno High School. This would be their first official bout with one another, and have the highest stakes yet as they both are attempting to get even further in Nationals. It's such a big occasion that fans will see this match play out in a new movie.

Haikyu the Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump is the first of the final two movie projects planned to bring the Haikyu!! anime franchise to an end. Hitting theaters in Japan starting on February 16th, the website for the movie has revealed that it will have a run time of one hour and 25 minutes. Which means this will be a heated adaptation of this major match that will help bring the anime franchise to an end. But it also might be skipping some of the finer details for this adaptation.

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

What Is the Haikyu Movie 2024?

Haikyu!! The Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump is the first of the two new movies planned for the anime's grand finale, and will be releasing across theaters in Japan on February 16th. A release date has yet to be announced for the second and final film of the franchise, however, nor have there been any international release plans confirmed for either film as of the time of this writing. If you wanted to check out the four seasons of the Haikyu!! TV anime series before the new movies release, you can now find it streaming on Crunchyroll.

HT – @AIR_News01 on X