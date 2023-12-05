Haikyuu: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump Steps Closer to Release With New Status Update

Haikyuu might have already brought its manga series to an end, but the anime has some big moments to adapt before it does the same. The volleyball anime series is set to release two new feature-length films to end the franchise's anime run, with the first arriving in February of next year. The "Decisive Battle at The Garbage Dump" is continuing to be produced by Production I.G. for its 2024 release and has recently finished a major component.

The original series by creator Haruichi Furudate came to an end in 2020, though luckily, a spin-off series titled Haikyubu has been releasing new chapters to continue the sports anime universe. At present, little is known about the second movie that will be released under the "Final" umbrella. Based on how the manga ended its story, the films will have quite a few shocking moments for anime fans who have stuck with Hinata and his team throughout the four anime seasons.

Haikyuu: Soundtrack Complete

The soundtrack for the Decisive Battle at The Garbage Dump has been completed prior to its February release. At present, the movie has yet to reveal any news about a potential North American release, though the popularity of the franchise might see the first "Final" film hit the West. Production I.G. will have a big year in 2024 not just thanks to Haikyuu, but also thanks to the highly anticipated anime adaptation for Kaiju No. 8.

The soundtrack recording for "Haikyu!! The Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump" has been completed!



The film is scheduled for February 16th in Japan!

Look forward to it 🎶#ハイキュー#ゴミ捨て場の決戦 https://t.co/1QcQ1xjCMh — HAIKYU!! (@Haikyu_EN) December 5, 2023

The final films of Haikyuu will replace a potential fifth season, though you can catch the first four seasons of the volleyball anime on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the sports series, "Based off of the original Weekly Shonen Jump manga series from Haruichi Furudate, Haikyu!! is a slice-of-life sports anime revolving around Shoyo Hinata's love of volleyball. Inspired by a small-statured pro volleyball player, Hinata creates a volleyball team in his last year of middle school. Unfortunately the team is matched up against the "King of the Court" Tobio Kageyama's team in their first tournament and inevitably lose. After the crushing defeat, Hinata vows to surpass Kageyama After entering high school, Hinata joins the volleyball team only to find that Tobio has also joined."

Does Haikyuu stand as your number one sports anime?