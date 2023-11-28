Haikyuu Teases Anime Comeback With New Promo Posters

When it comes to anime that focus on the world of sports, Haikyuu has made a name for itself by presenting a story that is fit to bursting with volleyball action. The original manga came to an end in 2020 and the anime adaptation is attempting to catch up as two new films are on the way. Prior to the release of Haikyuu: Decisive Battle At The Garbage Dump, the anime franchise released a staggering number of posters to highlight the last volleyball games of Karasuno High School.

Haikyuu has created four seasons to follow the exploits of Shoyo Hinata, and while a fifth season wasn't in the cards, the series is aiming to bring things to a close on the silver screen. The first of the pair of final films will arrive in Japan on February 16th next year, though a North American release date has yet to be revealed. The creator of the sports anime franchise, Haruichi Furudate, hasn't hinted at any potential sequels for the series, but a spin-off manga, Haikyu-bu, continues to release new chapters to this day.

(Photo: Production I.G.)

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out Haikyuu, the television series is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the sports anime series, "Based off of the original Weekly Shonen Jump manga series from Haruichi Furudate, Haikyu!! is a slice-of-life sports anime revolving around Shoyo Hinata's love of volleyball. Inspired by a small-statured pro volleyball player, Hinata creates a volleyball team in his last year of middle school. Unfortunately, the team is matched up against the "King of the Court" Tobio Kageyama's team in their first tournament and inevitably lose. After the crushing defeat, Hinata vows to surpass Kageyama After entering high school, Hinata joins the volleyball team only to find that Tobio has also joined."

