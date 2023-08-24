Haikyuu Stars Hype Finale Films Following New Update

For years now, the anime fandom has watched Hinata and Kageyama give their all on the court. The stars of Haikyuu helped turn the series into one of anime's best sports tales, after all. Now, the show is gearing up for the end as a two-part movie will close the Haikyuu anime, and the stars are hyping up the big comeback.

The update comes shortly after Haikyuu held a big event in Japan. It was there fans learned the first film will be titled Haikyuu: The Battle of the Garbage Dump. After releasing the movie's logo, the voice actors behind Hinata and Kageyama each shared a message with fans. So if you want to read up on their words, you can find their notes below:

Ayumu Murase, Hinata: "The time has finally come to announce the title! It's the "Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump" between Karasuno High School and Nekoma High School. What will it look like it, what will it sound like!? I think this is a match that should be seen at the theaters! Please look forward to the release of the movie!"

Kaito Ishikawa, Kageyama: "It's the "Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump"!! This match is as hot as today's temperature!!

Its a new project that continues from the 4th season of the TV series. Haikyuu is one of the works that changed my life, the upcoming movie is very emotional. Please look forward to it!:

As you can see, the two actors are eager for the next era of Haikyuu. It has been years since the sports manga wrapped, and anime fans have been waiting patiently to see that ending on screen. The show's two-part movie plans to bring their vision to life, but the question remains whether the films are enough. After all, Haikyuu has a lot of ground to cover in two films if it wants to cover its bases. So if you are not caught up with the first four seasons of Haikyuu, you can binge them now on Hulu or Crunchyroll.

Want to know more about Haikyuu? No sweat! You can read the story's official synopsis below:

"Ever since he saw the legendary player known as "the Little Giant" compete at the national volleyball finals, Shoyo Hinata has been aiming to be the best volleyball player ever! Who says you need to be tall to play volleyball when you can jump higher than anyone else?

After losing his first and last volleyball match against Tobio Kageyama, "the King of the Court," Shoyo Hinata swears to become his rival after graduating middle school. But what happens when the guy he wants to defeat ends up being his teammate?!"

