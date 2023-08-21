My Hero Academia Artist Shocks Fans With Some Very NSFW Sketches

There are some things you expect from My Hero Academia, and there are those things you don't see coming. You expect the superhero series to feature epic battles of good vs evil, but you don't ever seen NSFW art on the horizon. That was changed today all thanks to an artist who works on My Hero Academia, and their very NSFW sketches have the fandom bugging out.

So seriously, be warned! We're not going to show any of the artwork below given its -saucy- nature, but make sure you think twice before checking the work out in public. Don't say we didn't tell you...

If you are a fan of My Hero Academia, you likely know Shoutaro Noguchi. The artist is famous for sharing off-record art of My Hero Academia favs as he works as an assistant to series creator Kohei Horikoshi. In the past, he has shown particular love to Miruko, but their recent artwork of the hero is eye popping.

After all, the artwork is straight up hentai. There is no censorship in the sketches Noguchi just posted of Miruko. No part of the heroine's exposed body is covered, and her posing is suggestive to put lightly. You can find the NSFW artwork on Noguchi's Twitter here along with plenty of family friendly sketches.

Obviously, Miruko is a muse for Noguchi, and the Rabbit Hero is a definite favorite with fans. Miruko has proven her strength time and again. So if you are not caught up on all the Miruko hype, you can brush up on the My Hero Academia manga easily enough. The series is available on the Shonen Jump app, so you can read the story's official synopsis below for more details:

"Middle school student Izuku Midoriya wants to be a hero more than anything, but he hasn't got an ounce of power in him. With no chance of ever getting into the prestigious U.A. High School for budding heroes, his life is looking more and more like a dead end. Then an encounter with All Might, the greatest hero of them all, gives him a chance to change his destiny..."

