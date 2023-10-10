Haikyuu Brings Hinata Into the Future in Epic New Art

When it comes to sports anime, it's hard to deny that Haikyu has become one of the series to beat thanks to its hard-hitting action on the volleyball court. While the anime adaptation won't be returning for a fifth season, as far as we know, Hinata's story is aiming to come to an end with two upcoming movies that will cap off the series. The original manga series did feature a time jump but one fan artist has taken the opportunity to give Haikyu fans a look into what the protagonist might look like as an adult.

Haikyu first hit the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012, ending its run in 2020 and forging a path for itself as one of the biggest sports anime of all time. From creator Haruichi Furudate, the mangaka has yet to state whether the series will continue with any potential spin-offs or sequel stories in the future, though the ending certainly leaves the door open to revisit the epic volleyball tale. The first of the two final movies for the anime adaptation, Haikyu The Movie: Decisive Battle At The Garbage Dump, will arrive in Japanese theaters on February 16th of next year. While the film has yet to receive a North American release date, it will most certainly land in the West at some point in the future.

Haikyu: To The Future

The four seasons of the anime, movies, and the series' specials can now be found streaming with Crunchyroll and HIDIVE. They describe Haikyuu's anime adaptation as such, "Based off of the original Weekly Shonen Jump manga series from Haruichi Furudate, Haikyu!! is a slice-of-life sports anime revolving around Shoyo Hinata's love of volleyball. Inspired by a small-statured pro volleyball player, Hinata creates a volleyball team in his last year of middle school. Unfortunately the team is matched up against the "King of the Court" Tobio Kageyama's team in their first tournament and inevitably lose. After the crushing defeat, Hinata vows to surpass Kageyama After entering high school, Hinata joins the volleyball team only to find that Tobio has also joined."

